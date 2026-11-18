The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in Kuban, as well as on another bridge used by the occupiers — across the Siverskyi Donets — and damage to three enemy aircraft, UNN reports.

"An oil double strike in Kuban: the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries were hit. On the 17th and overnight on November 18, Krasnodar Krai awoke to explosions near two oil refineries at once. The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries from the air — two key fuel suppliers in southern Russia — the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "explosions and smoke were recorded in the area of the Ilsky oil refinery. Storage tanks were hit."

The Ilsky oil refinery, as noted, is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, capable of processing approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. Its products are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the aggressor's armed forces.

"Almost simultaneously, an air raid alert was also declared in Afipsky. According to preliminary information, an oil-processing unit at the Afipsky oil refinery was hit," the General Staff said.

The annual capacity of this plant, according to reports, amounts to 6.25 million tonnes of oil — more than 2% of all oil refining in Russia.

Why this matters

"Together, these two plants are capable of processing approximately 13 million tonnes of oil per year. Located in the south, they provide the shortest route for supplying fuel to Russian formations at the front. Therefore, every fire at these facilities means less diesel and gasoline for the Russian army and fewer oil rubles with which the Russian aggressor buys missiles and Shahed drones," the General Staff said.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures to compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

Not only oil refineries

Another bridge and three aircraft: the Defense Forces hit a crossing over the Siverskyi Donets and damaged three aircraft. On the 17th and overnight on November 18, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued striking the logistics of the Russian army — the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, a road bridge across the Siverskyi Donets was hit — one of the crossings used by the enemy to transport ammunition, fuel, and equipment to the front. After the Kerch Bridge, the occupiers now have to get used to their bridges breaking more often than they can repair them."

"That same night in Kursk Oblast, near Khomutovka, a repair base of an enemy unit was hit — a place from which damaged Russian equipment was supposed to return to the front," the General Staff reported.

The results of some previous strikes were also confirmed. "During the strike on the '123rd Aircraft Repair Plant' in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast, on November 10, three military transport aircraft were damaged (one of them, an Il-76, sustained very significant damage). These are the assets the Russian army uses to transport troops, equipment, and ammunition. The aircraft have been put out of service for a certain period," the General Staff noted.

"Operations against key military targets of the enemy will continue until Russia completely ends its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Russia boosted oil exports to their highest level since July amid refinery strikes - Bloomberg