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The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

The MINERVA ZEN tanker carrying diesel left St. Petersburg on September 22. The shipment arrived in the United States less than a day after the announcement of the agreement.

The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts say

The first Russian diesel shipment to the United States is already arriving on the East Coast, less than 24 hours after the deal was announced. This was reported by the OSINT channel TheIntelFrog, according to UNN.

Details

It is also noted that the tanker MINERVA ZEN departed from St. Petersburg on September 22 and appears to have been headed for the U.S. East Coast the entire time.

Additionally

According to data from the OSINT website VesselFinder, the MINERVA ZEN tanker was built in 2009 and sails under the Greek flag.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on supplying Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

However, representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration threatened to stop sharing U.S. intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv continued to ignore Washington's demands to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia, noting that this was how Russia thanked the United States for lifting sanctions on diesel exports.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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