European Commission said it is working closely with Ukraine to support the energy sector after the Russian attacks

The European Commission is working closely with the Ukrainian authorities to provide support through electricity exports, technical assistance and equipment to repair damaged infrastructure following Russian attacks, European Commission Energy spokesman Tim McPhee said, UNN writes.

The representative of the European Commission repeated that "we very strongly condemn this attacks on Ukraine's energy infrustructure."

"We have been working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities to provide support, whether that in the form of increased electricity export from the EU to Ukraine... or whether with providing technical support and equipment for repair of the infrastructure that was attacked. We are in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities at all levels, and your authorities are working on an updated list of needs from their side" for receiving by the European Commission, McPhee said.

According to him, today he doesn't have "any particular new announcements" that he could make. "But I can assure you that we are in constant contact on that, and there is a very strong willingness from European governments and also from industries to provide this support that is needed to Ukraine," McPhee emphasized.

