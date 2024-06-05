Ukraine is going to raise funds from the EU's €50 billion Ukraine Facility fund for energy restoration

Ukraine will work with partners to ensure that funds from the Ukraine Facility fund worth 50 billion euros from the EU can be raised faster for the restoration of energy, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.

Details

In addition to raising funds from the Ukraine Facility, businesses are invited to use "affordable loans 5-7-9", and the government is also preparing a decision to expand the program to distributed generation projects.

One of the tools that has proven itself very well and that the state can offer businesses is concessional lending under the 5-7-9 program. now the government is preparing a decision to expand this program to distributed generation projects. This is up to UAH 150 million of a loan on preferential terms, which is enough for the implementation of small projects. At the same time, we will work with our partners with the EBRD and the European Investment Bank to quickly attract funds from Ukraine Facility for energy recovery - said Deputy Minister of economy Alexey Sobolev.

Municipal authorities, as indicated, can implement their own projects to increase the existing energy capacities of teplokommunenergo through public-private partnership.

As noted in the Ministry of Energy, the state strives to create the most favorable conditions for businesses that implement distributed generation projects. So, already:

reduced terms for issuing and approving technical specifications for connecting to power grids;

reduced the number of documents that need to be submitted for this purpose;

the Environmental Impact Assessment has been canceled.

A draft law on exemption from taxation of imports of equipment for electric generation is also being prepared.

