The EU seeks to switch the European arms industry to a "war economy": what is being proposed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22902 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79898 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55075 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239297 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209684 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225556 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250335 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156239 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371876 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27166 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 239297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191757 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209686 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15278 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23865 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24166 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50969 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58472 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The EU seeks to switch the European arms industry to a "war economy": what is being proposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58585 views

The EU seeks to develop the European arms industry so that European countries can move to a "war economy" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU seeks to switch the European arms industry to a "war economy": what is being proposed

The European Commission on Tuesday will propose ways to develop the European Union's arms industry so that European countries can move to a "war economy" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

Details

A package of proposals to encourage EU countries to buy more weapons together from European companies and to help such firms increase their production capacity will be announced tomorrow during a meeting by European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton.

We need to change the paradigm and move to a war economy. This also means that the European defense industry must take more risks with our support. 

- Breton explained, looking through the package.

Breton also emphasized that the possibility of another US presidential term for Donald Trump, who has questioned Washington's commitment to NATO, means that Europe must do more for Ukraine to protect itself.

In the current geopolitical context, Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, regardless of the outcome of our allies' elections every four years. 

- Breton said.

US Supreme Court leaves Trump on Colorado ballot04.03.24, 17:40 • 22737 views

As a former CEO of a French technology company, Burton also noted that Russia's war in Ukraine has prompted many European countries to increase their defense spending. However, EU officials are convinced that purely national efforts are not as effective and are seeking to stimulate EU policy on the defense industry.

The publication, citing analysts' data, notes that the war showed that the European industry was poorly prepared for some serious challenges, such as a sudden surge in demand for large quantities of artillery ammunition.

"New tools of this war": Borrell is going to propose to the EU to create a fund to help Ukraine develop drones and AI26.02.24, 14:00 • 26020 views

Breton's proposals include the creation of a European version of the US Foreign Military Sales scheme, under which the United States helps other governments buy from US arms companies.

Another proposal would allow the EU to force European defense firms to prioritize European orders during the crisis.

Breton will also call for the creation of a special EU fund of 100 billion euros for defense projects.

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March - Prime Minister Shmyhal04.03.24, 14:43 • 17853 views

Commission officials say they want Kyiv to participate in the proposed new schemes to strengthen joint procurement and production capacity, even though Ukraine is not part of the EU.

Our mission here is to treat Ukraine almost like a member state. 

 ," said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity before the package was launched.

Optional

Implementation of these proposals requires the approval of the 27 national governments of the EU, which have often been reluctant to cede powers in defense and military matters, as well as the European Parliament.

It is noted that these proposals will also be carefully studied by NATO. Earlier, the Alliance said it welcomed the EU's efforts to help European defense, but warned that they should not duplicate or contradict the existing rules of the transatlantic alliance with their proposals.

The USA extended sanctions against the russian federation for a year due to the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas 04.03.24, 19:50 • 28679 views

Breton's package is expected to include about 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in new money by the end of 2027. According to Reuters, this is a fairly modest amount in the world of large-scale defense procurement.

Officials point to the need to introduce the above proposals in the EU, as this package will create a legal framework that will allow for more coordinated planning of defense spending in the coming years.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14