The EU plans to expand the list of sanctions and approve a new package against Russia on the anniversary of the full-scale war

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. It is noted that there are plans to expand the sanctions list of persons involved in the war in Ukraine. This was written by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak on the social network X , UNN reports .

The EU ambassador discussed a new package of sanctions for Russia today. The main list currently includes 118, but it will likely be expanded next week. - the post says.

Details

The updated sanctions list is likely to be approved by February 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The journalist noted that this package of restrictions, in his opinion, is the weakest of all the EU sanctions packages imposed since the war began.

He also added that today the Council and the European Parliament agreed on 50 billion euros of aid for Ukraine for the next four years. The first tranche of 1.5 billion euros will be transferred in March.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union proposes to impose sanctions against 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of restrictions on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine