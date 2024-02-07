Kuleba on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia: we are working to make it meaningful

Ukraine is working to ensure that the new EU sanctions package against Russia is meaningful, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to ban the sale of goods used by the aggressor in the production of missiles and drones, UNN correspondent reports.

"We are working to make it (the EU sanctions package - ed.) meaningful. Once again, we emphasize the need to ban the sale of goods to Russia that are used by the aggressor in the production of missiles and drones. The EU has already taken some steps, and we welcome them, but we need to move on... Every effort should be made to ensure that Russia produces fewer missiles and drones - Kuleba said during a joint press conference in Kyiv with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Kuleba also noted positive dynamics in the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"I welcome the EU's decision to pave the way for the use of proceeds from assets for Ukraine's needs. At the same time, I emphasize that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: we need to find a legal mechanism for confiscating the assets themselves. The aggressor must pay the full price," the minister said.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Western partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin noted.

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24.

Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rickard Jozwiak saidthat the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be the weakest of all.