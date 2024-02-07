Kuleba on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia: we are working to make it meaningful

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69197 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117645 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165112 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267389 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176814 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237531 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100295 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63558 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35338 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31992 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237531 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234497 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117645 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100763 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117906 views
Kuleba on the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia: we are working to make it meaningful

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22626 views

Ukraine is pushing the EU to tighten sanctions against Russia by banning goods used in the production of missiles and drones in order to limit Russia's military potential.

Ukraine is working to ensure that the new EU sanctions package against Russia is meaningful, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to ban the sale of goods used by the aggressor in the production of missiles and drones, UNN correspondent reports.

"We are working to make it (the EU sanctions package - ed.) meaningful. Once again, we emphasize the need to ban the sale of goods to Russia that are used by the aggressor in the production of missiles and drones. The EU has already taken some steps, and we welcome them, but we need to move on... Every effort should be made to ensure that Russia produces fewer missiles and drones

- Kuleba said during a joint press conference in Kyiv with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Kuleba also noted positive dynamics in the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"I welcome the EU's decision to pave the way for the use of proceeds from assets for Ukraine's needs. At the same time, I emphasize that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: we need to find a legal mechanism for confiscating the assets themselves. The aggressor must pay the full price," the minister said.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that Western partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations. The sanctions are in place. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably how it is done," Ruvin noted.  

The European Union is preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24.

Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rickard Jozwiak saidthat the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be the weakest of all.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

