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The EU extended sanctions against Russia for hybrid attacks for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The Council of the EU extended sanctions against 80 individuals and 20 organizations until October 9, 2027. The restrictions provide for asset freezes and a travel ban.

The EU extended sanctions against Russia for hybrid attacks for another year

The Council of the European Union has extended until October 9, 2027, sanctions against individuals and organizations responsible for Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the Council decided to extend for one year — until October 9, 2027 — the individual restrictive measures against persons responsible for Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad, in view of Russia’s ongoing and intensified hybrid activities, including foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) against the EU, its Member States and partners

— the statement said.

Restrictive measures related to Russia’s destabilizing activities currently apply to 80 individuals and 20 legal entities. Those individuals and organizations included on the list are subject to an asset freeze, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entering and transiting through the territory of the EU.

We remind you

EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex and 77 State Duma deputies of the Russian Federation elected from the occupied territories of Ukraine, and also extended restrictions related to the use of chemical weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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