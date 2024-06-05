The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a car caught fire

As a result of an enemy strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region, a car caught fire. There were no casualties. This was reported on Wednesday in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. From the hit of an enemy drone in Nikopol, a car caught fire - it is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured.

addition

Last night, The Defenders of the sky destroyed 4 enemy "shahids" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two of which were recorded in the Kryvyi Rih district and one each in the Dnipro and Nikopol regions.