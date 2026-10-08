Occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council building with a drone, hitting the coat of arms

A Russian FPV drone struck the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council building — directly hitting the coat of arms. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Following the strike (on the Regional Military Administration building — Ed.), smoke appeared, but there was no fire. No people were injured - Semikin reported.

In addition

In addition, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Preliminarily, two people were injured. They were taken to a medical facility. The façades of nearby high-rise buildings were damaged. Information about the consequences of the attack is being уточнено - Semikin summed up.

The enemy attacked a bridge over the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia: traffic has been blocked, and there are injuries