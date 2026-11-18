The Russian army attacked energy facilities in the south of Odesa region, with power outages reported in several districts. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of Odesa region. The strikes have caused power supply disruptions in parts of the Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts of the region. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Kiper reported.

According to him, energy workers are currently assessing the consequences of the attacks and working to restore service.

Russia targeted mainly energy infrastructure at night and in the morning - consequences and power outages by region