Enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region, no restrictions are expected in Ukraine yet - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region. Restrictions on consumers are not expected today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

For an hour, due to the sunny weather and, accordingly, the active generation of electricity by SPPs, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from RES.

As of today, restrictions on household and industrial consumers are not yet expected - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consequences of shelling

"At night in Rivne region, as a result of an enemy attack on one of the substations, equipment was turned on, and household consumers lost power. All consumers have been supplied with power," the Ministry of Energy said.

De-energization

In Odesa region, a technological failure at a substation caused a short-term power outage for household consumers connected to it. Everyone was reconnected, and the cause of the outage is being investigated.

In Vinnytsia region, overhead power lines of the regional power company were cut off twice. Substations and household consumers connected to them were de-energized. Everyone has been supplied with power.

A high-voltage overhead line in Lviv region was briefly shut down for technological reasons. The line is back online.

Emergency events

In the Rivne region, a mechanic was electrocuted and killed while working at a substation. The circumstances are being investigated.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.23 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 18,821 MWh. No exports are expected.