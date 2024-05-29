Enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region, no restrictions are expected in Ukraine yet - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74897 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109990 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243656 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222038 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221310 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37190 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24377 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29875 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109990 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112460 views

Enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region, no restrictions are expected in Ukraine yet - Ministry of Energy

Enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region, no restrictions are expected in Ukraine yet - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region. No restrictions on consumers are expected today.

The enemy attacked a power facility in Rivne region. Restrictions on consumers are not expected today. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

Yesterday, as indicated, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Also yesterday, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

For an hour, due to the sunny weather and, accordingly, the active generation of electricity by SPPs, the transmission system operator limited the production of electricity from RES.

As of today, restrictions on household and industrial consumers are not yet expected

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consequences of shelling

"At night in Rivne region, as a result of an enemy attack on one of the substations, equipment was turned on, and household consumers lost power. All consumers have been supplied with power," the Ministry of Energy said.

Enemy drone was destroyed in Rivne region at night, wreckage caused power outages29.05.24, 08:59 • 22302 views

De-energization

In Odesa region, a technological failure at a substation caused a short-term power outage for household consumers connected to it. Everyone was reconnected, and the cause of the outage is being investigated.

In Vinnytsia region, overhead power lines of the regional power company were cut off twice. Substations and household consumers connected to them were de-energized. Everyone has been supplied with power.

A high-voltage overhead line in Lviv region was briefly shut down for technological reasons. The line is back online.

Emergency events

In the Rivne region, a mechanic was electrocuted and killed while working at a substation. The circumstances are being investigated.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.23 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 18,821 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne
polandPoland

