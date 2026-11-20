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The European Business Association (EBA) is calling on parliament to eliminate legal uncertainty under which businesses with foreign investment risk facing challenges to their rights to land plots beneath factories, energy facilities and infrastructure. This is what Draft Law No. 14087, "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts Regarding the Liberalization of Land Relations," provides for. It proposes establishing a clear rule: Ukrainian companies with a share of foreign capital may acquire and retain ownership of non-agricultural land, reports UNN.

According to the Association's member companies, this document is important for protecting investments already made and future investments, as well as for preparing Ukraine for economic recovery. Adoption of the document will minimize the risks of unfounded challenges to investors' property rights, ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities under martial law, and strengthen the international business community's confidence in Ukraine's legal system – the EBA stated.

Despite previous appeals from the business community, the draft law has still not been included on the agenda of plenary sessions. Therefore, the EBA has again appealed to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the heads of parliamentary factions and committees. The Association is asking that the document be considered during the nearest plenary weeks.

The problem is that Article 82 of the Land Code of Ukraine does not expressly specify when to assess the composition of the founders of a company with a share of foreign capital. It is unclear whether this should be taken into account at the time the legal entity is registered or at the time an agreement concerning the land is concluded. This ambiguity creates risks that the land rights of companies with international investment may be challenged.

The draft law proposes establishing a simple rule: all legal entities created and registered under Ukrainian law will have the right to acquire ownership of non-agricultural land plots. It will not matter when or in what proportion foreign investors became part of their capital.

The changes do not concern the agricultural land market. The draft law does not repeal the restrictions under Article 130 of the Land Code, which stipulates that companies with foreign participants or beneficiaries are prohibited from purchasing agricultural land. This issue must be approved in an All-Ukrainian referendum. The new provisions will apply only to non-agricultural plots where factories, energy facilities, logistics hubs and communications infrastructure are located.

Experts estimate that, due to the controversial interpretation of land regulations, more than 80,000 Ukrainian enterprises with foreign investment have been placed at risk. These include businesses in industry, energy, telecommunications, logistics and agricultural processing.

The electronic communications sector has already encountered such cases. In August 2026, the Ukrainian Association of Communications Operators "Telas" called on the government, the National Security and Defense Council and relevant agencies to regulate the application of Article 82 of the Land Code. In September, its position was supported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The ministry agreed that legislative changes were needed to establish uniform law-enforcement practice for companies with foreign capital and protect infrastructure facilities.