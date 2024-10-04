The decision on economic booking has been made - MP

The Ministry of Economy has supported the decision to introduce a model of economic booking. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak following a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the Ministry of Economy is considering three models of economic reservation, which will include an assessment of the critical importance of an enterprise or employee.

Vitaliy Kindrativ (Deputy Minister of Economy) said that they would definitely implement the economic booking model. The decision has been made. Several models are being considered (three). They are waiting for the "decision of the political leadership". They said they were moving from the criticality of the enterprise to the criticality of the employee. Supposedly for a year, but with monthly salary confirmation - Zheleznyak said.

Recall

In June, the Verkhovna Rada registered Draft Law No. 11331 "On Industrial Policy and Predictability of the Real Sector of the Economy," which introduced the concept of "economic reservation.

The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 "On the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service.

Subsequently, two more bills on "economic booking" were introduced to the Verkhovna Rada , according to which it would be possible to book employees for UAH 20,400. The documents make it possible to book up to 50% of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists at an enterprise.

