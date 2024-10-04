ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The decision on economic booking has been made - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Economy has approved the decision to introduce an economic reservation model. Three models are being considered, including an assessment of the criticality of an enterprise or employee.

The Ministry of Economy has supported the decision to introduce a model of economic booking. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak following a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the Ministry of Economy is considering three models of economic reservation, which will include an assessment of the critical importance of an enterprise or employee.

Vitaliy Kindrativ (Deputy Minister of Economy) said that they would definitely implement the economic booking model. The decision has been made. Several models are being considered (three). They are waiting for the "decision of the political leadership". They said they were moving from the criticality of the enterprise to the criticality of the employee. Supposedly for a year, but with monthly salary confirmation

- Zheleznyak said.

Recall

In June, the Verkhovna Rada registered Draft Law No. 11331 "On Industrial Policy and Predictability of the Real Sector of the Economy," which introduced the concept of "economic reservation.

The mechanics of paying the increased military fee are outlined in the related draft law No. 11332 "On the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service.

Subsequently, two more bills on "economic booking" were introduced to the Verkhovna Rada , according to which it would be possible to book employees for UAH 20,400. The documents make it possible to book up to 50% of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists at an enterprise.

The government has changed the procedure for reservations from mobilization through Diia: what is it about

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

