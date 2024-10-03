The government has changed the procedure for reservations from mobilization through Diia: what is it about

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for booking military reservists during martial law through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, i.e. through Diia. This is stated in the government's resolution of October 1, UNN reports .

Details

According to these amendments, the list for reservation “includes persons liable for military service who are registered for personal military service in the relevant state body, enterprise, institution”.

In the reservation information should contain:

“details of the military registration document (in paper or electronic form);

military accounting specialty;

the date of clarification of military registration data.

In case of a positive result of the verification carried out by means of the Register of Persons liable for military service, the transfer of a person liable for military service to a special military registration for the period of deferment is carried out automatically:

is registered for military service and has a military registration document (in paper or electronic form);

clarified his data on military registration;

is not on the wanted list.

More than 900 thousand Ukrainians have received reservations from mobilization, but the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations - Shmyhal