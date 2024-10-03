ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The government has changed the procedure for reservations from mobilization through Diia: what is it about

The government has changed the procedure for reservations from mobilization through Diia: what is it about

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service through Diia. The list now includes persons on personal military registration with state authorities, and transfer to special registration is carried out automatically under certain conditions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for booking military reservists during martial law through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, i.e. through Diia.  This is stated in the government's resolution of October 1, UNN reports

Details 

According to these amendments,  the list for reservation “includes persons liable for military service who are registered for personal military service in the relevant state body, enterprise, institution”.

In  the reservation information should contain: 

  • “details of the military registration document (in paper or electronic form); 
  • military accounting specialty; 
  • the date of clarification of military registration data.

In case of a positive result of the verification carried out by means of the Register of Persons liable for military service, the transfer of a person liable for military service to a special military registration for the period of deferment is carried out automatically: 

  • is registered for military service and has a military registration document (in paper or electronic form); 
  • clarified his data on military registration; 
  • is not on the wanted list.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

