More than 900 thousand Ukrainians have received reservations from mobilization, but the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations - Shmyhal

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149731 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150726 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141997 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194781 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112339 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104955 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 46055 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72992 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69370 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42854 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49601 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210921 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199297 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147621 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151829 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159345 views
Actual
More than 900 thousand Ukrainians have received reservations from mobilization, but the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations - Shmyhal

More than 900 thousand Ukrainians have received reservations from mobilization, but the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83926 views

The Ukrainian government allows for an increase in mobilization reservations for businesses. Prime Minister Shmyhal emphasized the importance of the “fight or flight” principle for the country's survival and victory.

Today, more than 900,000 people in business have reservations for mobilization, but the Cabinet of Ministers allows for an increase in reservations.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Yalta European Strategy Forum, reports UNN.

Details

We work only in coordination with our military. Mobilization today is a priority, it is survival. Ukrainians and Ukrainian business deeply understand this, and we understand that maintaining a balance requires some coordination between the government, the military, and Ukrainian business. We have promised that we will update this booking product for business in the near future. An important principle in this update is the fight or flight principle. In a country at war, there is no other way than when part of the population is fighting and paying for our future victory with their lives, the other part of the population must definitely work, fill the budget, produce weapons, do everything to support those who are on the front line today

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that this principle is critical for survival and victory.

“Today we have more than 900 thousand people booked in our business. This is an important indicator. We understand that we can assume an even higher number of bookings in business, but only if the mobilization mathematics are fully observed,” Shmyhal added.

Recall

The government of Ukraine introduces the “Fight or Work” principle and other measures to increase budget revenues. This is necessary to finance defense and bring the labor market out of the shadows.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

