More than 900 thousand Ukrainians have received reservations from mobilization, but the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of reservations - Shmyhal

Today, more than 900,000 people in business have reservations for mobilization, but the Cabinet of Ministers allows for an increase in reservations.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Yalta European Strategy Forum, reports UNN.

We work only in coordination with our military. Mobilization today is a priority, it is survival. Ukrainians and Ukrainian business deeply understand this, and we understand that maintaining a balance requires some coordination between the government, the military, and Ukrainian business. We have promised that we will update this booking product for business in the near future. An important principle in this update is the fight or flight principle. In a country at war, there is no other way than when part of the population is fighting and paying for our future victory with their lives, the other part of the population must definitely work, fill the budget, produce weapons, do everything to support those who are on the front line today - Shmyhal said.

He noted that this principle is critical for survival and victory.

“Today we have more than 900 thousand people booked in our business. This is an important indicator. We understand that we can assume an even higher number of bookings in business, but only if the mobilization mathematics are fully observed,” Shmyhal added.

The government of Ukraine introduces the “Fight or Work” principle and other measures to increase budget revenues. This is necessary to finance defense and bring the labor market out of the shadows.