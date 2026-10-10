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The death toll following the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 20 people — a cat was rescued from the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Twenty people, including three children, were killed and another 18 injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers rescued a cat from the rubble.

The death toll following the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 20 people — a cat was rescued from the rubble
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10 has risen to 20, including 3 children. Another 18 people were injured, including 3 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that psychologists are providing assistance to 35 citizens. State Emergency Service workers also rescued a cat from under the rubble of a building after the Russian airstrike.

It is currently in the caring hands of compassionate people. It should be noted that emergency rescue operations at the site of the attack are ongoing. The information is being updated

- the State Emergency Service said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia, noting that this was how Russia thanked the United States for lifting sanctions on diesel exports.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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