Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

As a reminder of the war: before Euro-2024 in Munich, stands from the "Sonyachny" stadium, which was destroyed by Russia, were installed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36283 views

In Munich, on the eve of Ukraine's Euro 2024 match, a part of the destroyed stands of the Kharkiv stadium, which was destroyed by the Russian occupation forces, was installed in the city center. The installation is intended to draw the attention of the international community to the war crimes of the Russian Federation

As a reminder of the war: before Euro-2024 in Munich, stands from the "Sonyachny" stadium, which was destroyed by Russia, were installed

On the eve of the first match of the Ukrainian national football team at Euro 2024, a stand from Kharkiv's Solnechnyi Stadium was installed in Munich. It was damaged in 2022 by one of the Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The publication explained that Ukraine's entire Euro 2024 campaign will be accompanied by a stark reminder of the destruction caused by the Russian invasion. 

As you know, on May 20, 2022, the Russian army shelled the stadium, destroying the stands. Missiles also hit the football field.

Currently, a part of the damaged tribune has been installed in Munich to draw the attention of the international community to war crimes committed by the Russian Federation during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Ukraine starts Euro 2024: where to watch the match against Romania, tentative team lineups, bookmakers' odds17.06.24, 06:49 • 24773 views

Addendum

The stadium was the training base of the Dutch national team during Euro 2012, and later became the main training stadium for the Ukrainian national team.

After Munich, the stand will go on a tour of German cities, the next stop of which will be Dusseldorf. On June 21, the Ukrainian national team will play its second match at Euro 2024 against Slovakia.

Recall

UEFA wants to remove Russian flags from the stadiumwhen Ukraine plays its first game of the European Football Championship on Monday, after some were displayed in the stands during other matches. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarOur people abroad
The Guardian
Munich
Slovakia
Ukraine
Kharkiv
