The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fakes about the absence of defense lines in Kharkiv region

Ukraine's defense forces have prepared several defense lines in Kharkiv region. However, due to shelling of the border area, the fortifications were built outside the "gray zone". This was stated by the head of the Center for Defense, Defense Forces officer Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports .

Details

Kovalenko explains that the defense lines could not be built in the area where active hostilities are currently taking place, as this territory is in close proximity to the border and is being shelled by the enemy.

It is impossible to build defensive lines directly on the border with the enemy. Because all the equipment and engineers would simply be destroyed by the enemy. There are defense lines in the Kharkiv region, several reliable lines. Soon the authorized persons will tell you more about them - said the head of the Center.

According to him, the manipulations around the fortifications in Kharkiv region are a continuation of Russian IPSO to discredit the military leadership of Ukraine in order to provoke a split between local and central authorities, spread panic and cause a drop in morale among the Armed Forces units.

The ministry adds that the situation in Kharkiv region has escalated significantly, but currently the fighting is exclusively in the border area, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions.

Recall

The head of the Vovchansk city military administration, Tamaz Gambarashvili, stated that "fortifications around the city on the border with Russia werethere, but due to constant shelling it was not easy to build them"

Defense forces push back occupants and carry out clearing operations on northern outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff