The campaign for declaring unregistered firearms and ammunition continues in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The campaign for declaring unregistered firearms continues in Ukraine, allowing for the legalization of possession and avoidance of criminal liability. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that to participate in the program, one should report a find or existing weapon by calling 102 or 112, and arrive at the nearest police unit to declare the weapon or ammunition within 24 hours.

After declaration, the weapon can be legally kept or voluntarily surrendered to the police.

Any firearm is subject to declaration, except for rifled firearms of 12.7 mm caliber or more and ammunition for them, machine guns, flamethrowers, mortars, and other types of heavy weapons that are in military service. - the report says.

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