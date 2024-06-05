The Cabinet of ministers will provide grant support to small agricultural producers: who can receive funds

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Cabinet of ministers will provide grant support to small agricultural producers: who can receive funds

The Cabinet of ministers will provide grant support to small agricultural producers: who can receive funds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19587 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on providing grant support to small agricultural producers who own or use up to 120 hectares of land, or support up to 100 cows or up to 500 breeding stock of goats or sheep.

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution on granting grant support to small agricultural producers who own or use up to 120 hectares of land, or support up to 100 cows or up to 500 breeding stock of goats or sheep. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and food, Reports UNN.

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution on providing grant support to small agricultural producers. The grant funds raised allow, first of all, to provide financial support to farmers who own or use up to 120 hectares; support up to 100 cows or up to 500 breeding stock of goats or sheep,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that at the expense of additional funds allocated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, an agricultural producer can receive such support.:

  • 4000 hryvnias per hectare of cultivated land;
  • 7 000 UAH per cow in all areas of productivity;
  • 2000 UAH for one head of goats or sheep.

Applications for assistance are accepted through the state agrarian register. The start of accepting applications will be announced on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. Tentative registration will start at the end of June,

- added in the ministry.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the liquidation of companies in the Ukrainian legal sector has increased by 2.4 points to 4.7%, with a large share of closures in large law firms. In agriculture, the share of liquidations increased by 1.4 points. The highest levels of business closures were recorded in Kiev and the region, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv, as well as Odessa, Zaporozhye and Kiev regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

