The Cabinet of ministers will provide grant support to small agricultural producers: who can receive funds

The Cabinet of ministers adopted a resolution on providing grant support to small agricultural producers. The grant funds raised allow, first of all, to provide financial support to farmers who own or use up to 120 hectares; support up to 100 cows or up to 500 breeding stock of goats or sheep, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that at the expense of additional funds allocated by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, an agricultural producer can receive such support.:

4000 hryvnias per hectare of cultivated land;

7 000 UAH per cow in all areas of productivity;

2000 UAH for one head of goats or sheep.

Applications for assistance are accepted through the state agrarian register. The start of accepting applications will be announced on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. Tentative registration will start at the end of June, - added in the ministry.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the liquidation of companies in the Ukrainian legal sector has increased by 2.4 points to 4.7%, with a large share of closures in large law firms. In agriculture, the share of liquidations increased by 1.4 points. The highest levels of business closures were recorded in Kiev and the region, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv, as well as Odessa, Zaporozhye and Kiev regions.