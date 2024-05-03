The Cabinet of Ministers is working on the creation of the Government Center - Nemchinov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101043 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111355 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153989 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157655 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253943 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174897 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166014 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148433 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42636 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24920 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30001 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35996 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33346 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225926 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101043 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113592 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114457 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers is working on the creation of the Government Center - Nemchinov

The Cabinet of Ministers is working on the creation of the Government Center - Nemchinov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16822 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is working on a draft law to create a Government Center that will be responsible for the quality of documents and consolidate the functions currently performed by four regulatory ministries.

The Cabinet of Ministers is working on a draft law on the formation of a government center that will be responsible for the quality of documents. The draft law is expected to be presented in May. This was stated by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the legislative work plan that we agree with the Verkhovna Rada, we are developing a draft law on the formation of the Government Center. And we envision that a professional body can be created around the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, around the functions that are currently performed by 4 regulatory ministries - the Ministries of Finance, Economy, Justice, and Digital Transformation - to ensure the quality of documents

- Nemchinov said.

He noted that such bodies exist in the vast majority of countries.

This is more about efficiency than politics. It is about high-quality preparation of documents, quick and correct approval of these documents, and analysis of documents submitted to government meetings

- Nemchinov added.

According to him, the draft law on the formation of the Government Center is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

We see it as a rather complex document. It needs to be approved not only within the team, but also harmonized with the current legislation. In May, we plan to present it at the expert level, at a meeting of the Coordination Council for Public Administration Reform. After that, it will be submitted to a government meeting and, of course, if it is supported by the government, it will be submitted to the session hall

- the minister added.

Recall

In March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced plans to reduce the number of ministries by a third, and also announced the creation of a Government Center, which provides for the provision of appropriate legal steps, support in the personnel, accounting, and legal fields, and the preparation of documents that are required for a particular ministry in terms of resolutions and orders in a timely manner.

“Ukraine is doing its part when it comes to reforms”: Stefanishyna urges EU to adopt negotiation framework in June01.05.24, 13:19 • 17934 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising