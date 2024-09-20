The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 1.9 million to provide employees of the Ministry of Finance with technical means for Internet access

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 1.9 million to provide employees with technical means to access the Internet and ensure the smooth operation of the Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Within the total budget allocations for the Ministry of Finance for 2024 in the general fund of the state budget, the expenditures under the program "Management and Administration in the Field of Finance" were reallocated by reducing the amount of consumption expenditures by UAH 1 million 900 thousand and establishing development expenditures in the amount of UAH 1 million 900 thousand to provide employees with technical means for access to the Internet and the smooth operation of the Ministry of Finance - Melnychuk said.

