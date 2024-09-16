Government allocates UAH 563 million for housing for family-type orphanages

The government has allocated more than UAH 563 million in subventions from the state budget to purchase housing for 94 family-type children's homes, the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At the request of the Ministry of Social Policy, the government adopted a resolution that provides for the distribution of subventions from the state budget to local budgets for the purchase of housing for the State Budget for the State Register of Temporary Accommodation. The total amount of the subvention is UAH 563.3 million. The money will be used to purchase housing for 94 STFs, including 81 from among the temporarily displaced in Ukraine and those who plan to return to Ukraine from evacuation abroad, and the remaining 13 from among the newly created STFs," the ministry said.

Also, as indicated, the subvention will redistribute expenditures for the functioning of the existing infrastructure: UAH 446.9 thousand will be transferred to the needs of the Small Group House "Svitanok" of the Lysychansk community, which was temporarily relocated to Volyn.

It is noted that Foster families are families that take in 5 to 10 orphans and children deprived of parental care

Due to the full-scale war, some of the IDPs were reportedly forced to move to safer regions of Ukraine or abroad. Some 85 of these families have damaged or completely destroyed housing.

