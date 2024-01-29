The Battle of Kruty became a symbol of heroism in the fight against the aggressor, we thank everyone who defends the state - Zaluzhnyi

The UPR army fulfilled its combat mission on the field near Kruty, stopping the Russian invaders who were rushing to Kyiv. 106 years later, Ukrainian soldiers are once again fighting the Russian invaders and proving that Ukraine is free and independent.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, wrote about this on his social media page on the occasion of the anniversary of the battle near Kruty, UNN reports .

We honor the memory of Ukrainians who gave their lives in the battle of Kruty, which became a symbol of heroism and self-sacrifice of the younger generation in the fight against the aggressor ," emphasized General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew parallels between 1918 and 2024, noting that "on January 29, 1918, the UPR army fulfilled its combat mission on the field near Kruty - it stopped the Russian invaders who were rushing to Kyiv. 106 years have passed, and today Ukrainian soldiers are again fighting Russian invaders along the entire front line and proving every minute that Ukraine was, is and will be free and independent.

We thank everyone who is now defending the state, its independence and future. ," Zaluzhny added.

