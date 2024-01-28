Ukrainian defenders destroy military equipment and occupants' dugout: video

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103383 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130875 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131458 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277273 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245702 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102967 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95299 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100727 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46820 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277255 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242096 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130848 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104226 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104330 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120581 views
Ukrainian defenders destroy military equipment and occupants' dugout: video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34780 views

The Ukrainian military destroyed a dugout, an infantryman, and armored vehicles of the Russian military using drones. They have also installed border surveillance cameras to strengthen defense on Ukraine's northern border.

Soldiers of the Steel Border Brigade used a UAV to hit an enemy dugout and a Russian infantryman, and also destroyed the occupiers' equipment using kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders continue their daily work to destroy the occupiers' positions. The State Border Guard Service published a video confirming the destruction of a dugout of Russian military forces, a Russian infantryman and the destruction of occupiers' armored vehicles by defenders from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade.

Ukrainian border guards also used kamikaze drones to destroy off-road vehicles used by the Russian invaders.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine , Russian troops have lost approximately 382,110 personnel and 6,280 tanks.

UNN also reported that as part of strengthening the defense of Ukraine's northern borders, video surveillance cameras are being installed on the border.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

