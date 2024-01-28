Ukrainian defenders destroy military equipment and occupants' dugout: video

Soldiers of the Steel Border Brigade used a UAV to hit an enemy dugout and a Russian infantryman, and also destroyed the occupiers' equipment using kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders continue their daily work to destroy the occupiers' positions. The State Border Guard Service published a video confirming the destruction of a dugout of Russian military forces, a Russian infantryman and the destruction of occupiers' armored vehicles by defenders from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade.

Ukrainian border guards also used kamikaze drones to destroy off-road vehicles used by the Russian invaders.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine , Russian troops have lost approximately 382,110 personnel and 6,280 tanks.

UNN also reported that as part of strengthening the defense of Ukraine's northern borders, video surveillance cameras are being installed on the border.