The Armed Forces reported several groups of enemy drones: where they are headed
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force reported that it had spotted several enemy drones in southern Ukraine heading north.
The occupiers have launched several groups of drones. This is stated in the message of the Air Force, reports UNN.
Details
Where enemy drones were detected:
several groups of UAVs in Kherson region (Velyko Oleksandrivskyi district), heading northwest.
UAV in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro region, heading north.
UAV in Yurievskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast, heading north/northeast.
