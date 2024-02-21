The Armed Forces reported several groups of enemy drones: where they are headed

The occupiers have launched several groups of drones. This is stated in the message of the Air Force, reports UNN.

Details

Where enemy drones were detected:

several groups of UAVs in Kherson region (Velyko Oleksandrivskyi district), heading northwest.

UAV in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro region, heading north.

UAV in Yurievskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast, heading north/northeast.

Air Force warns of enemy missile in Odesa region