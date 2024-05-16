The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Forces showed how they conducted a sweep in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81808 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107481 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250578 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174198 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165449 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113065 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM • 40421 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40421 views
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine
March 1, 04:25 PM • 32420 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64709 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64709 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 32974 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32974 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 58849 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58849 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250578 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224627 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224627 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81808 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 58849 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64709 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112954 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112954 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113852 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113852 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Forces showed how they conducted a sweep in Kharkiv region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Forces showed how they conducted a sweep in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30710 views

While clearing a settlement in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces killed four Russian soldiers and captured two more who had occupied a civilian building.

 During the mopping-up operation in one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, four Russian servicemen were killed and two more were captured. The video of how the Defense Forces were clearing the enemy was posted by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, UNN reports

Details 

Reportedly, operators of the 8th separate regiment of the SSO, together with fighters of the 92nd Separate Brigade, conducted a sweep in one of the settlements in Kharkiv region. 

 During the operation, four Russian servicemen who occupied a civilian building and resisted were killed. Two more were taken prisoner. 

"The captured occupants will be interrogated and later exchanged for our military. We are working calmly, carefully, and efficiently," said the SDF operators involved in the defense of Kharkiv region.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising