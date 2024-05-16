The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Forces showed how they conducted a sweep in Kharkiv region

During the mopping-up operation in one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, four Russian servicemen were killed and two more were captured. The video of how the Defense Forces were clearing the enemy was posted by the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, operators of the 8th separate regiment of the SSO, together with fighters of the 92nd Separate Brigade, conducted a sweep in one of the settlements in Kharkiv region.

During the operation, four Russian servicemen who occupied a civilian building and resisted were killed. Two more were taken prisoner.

"The captured occupants will be interrogated and later exchanged for our military. We are working calmly, carefully, and efficiently," said the SDF operators involved in the defense of Kharkiv region.