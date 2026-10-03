The rating of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) has reached 30 percent nationwide for the first time, while support for the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has fallen to a record low. This is shown by the results of a survey conducted by the INSA polling institute for the Bild newspaper, reports UNN.

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Over the past week, support for the CDU/CSU across Germany fell by one percentage point to 18 percent

Compared with the previous week, support for the AfD increased by one percentage point. Thus, in the survey conducted for Bild, the far right is 12 percentage points ahead of the bloc of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The rating of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which forms the governing coalition together with the CDU/CSU, has not changed since last week and stands at 14 percent. The opposition party Alliance 90/The Greens has the same level of support, but its rating fell by one percentage point over the week. The Left Party remains at 10 percent. The left-populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) each received 4 percent in the survey, remaining below the electoral threshold.

Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz

Therefore, under the current political conditions, forming a coalition of two parties is impossible. A coalition of three forces — the CDU/CSU, the SPD and the “Greens” — would be possible.

The survey confirmed a high level of voter dissatisfaction. Seventy-nine percent of respondents are dissatisfied with the chancellor’s performance, and the same percentage are dissatisfied with the government’s performance overall. Only 15 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with Merz’s performance — one percentage point fewer than in the previous survey at the beginning of September. Fourteen percent of respondents are satisfied with the government’s performance, three percentage points fewer than at the beginning of September, and the lowest figure since the INSA institute began conducting surveys.

The survey was conducted among 1,202 respondents eligible to vote in Germany.

Germans consider the AfD more dangerous than Die Linke for democracy - Bild