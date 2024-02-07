The Air Force spotted a missile in the direction of Myrhorod

An enemy missile headed for Poltava region was detected by the Air Force, UNN reports.

"Missile in Sumy region, heading for Poltava region! Missile in the direction of Myrhorod!" the message reads.

Earlier, the Air Force reported enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast!

"There is a threat of the use of air strikes. If the alarm is announced in your area, go to the shelter," the message says.

