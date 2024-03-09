$41.340.03
Teenager killed by enemy shelling in Nikopol region: investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34550 views

A 16-year-old boy was killed in the Chervonohryhorivska community of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovska oblast, as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

Teenager killed by enemy shelling in Nikopol region: investigation launched

A 16-year-old boy died as a result of a Russian strike on the morning of March 9 on the Chervonohryhorivska community in the Dnipro region, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on March 9, 2024, the Russian military shelled the Chervonohryhorivka community of Nikopol district with artillery,

- the statement said.

Details

The attack killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 22-year-old local resident.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the destruction of 12 Iranian Shahed drones during night attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Poltava regions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Shahed 129
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Donetsk
Poltava
