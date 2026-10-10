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Talks between Ukraine, Europe and the United States in Miami ended early — media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

The meeting in Miami on de-escalation and ending the war concluded without a second day. Witkoff called the discussions constructive and fruitful.

Talks between Ukraine, Europe and the United States in Miami ended early — media reports

The meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, European countries and NATO in Miami, dedicated to finding ways to de-escalate and end the war, ended earlier than planned. This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty senior correspondent in Washington Alex Raufoglu on the social media platform X, UNN writes.

There will be no second day. Talks in Miami ended earlier than planned

- the journalist wrote

Update

Meanwhile, Special Representative of the U.S. President Steve Witkoff said that the participants in the meeting held constructive discussions on possible steps to reduce tensions and end Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of winter, as well as on advancing efforts aimed at achieving a stable and lasting peace.

"The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including short-term measures to prepare for winter (energy resilience, grain exports), security guarantees, as well as long-term security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe aimed at preventing future conflicts and supporting Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including its accession to the EU," Witkoff said.

He added that the exchange of views was productive and helped identify areas for further consideration ahead of the United States' next talks with Russia.

Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report09.10.26, 16:36 • 20493 views

Olga Rozgon

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