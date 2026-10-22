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Sybiga responded to Witkoff over his remarks about putin's "humanism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called the massive attack on Ukraine Russian "humanism." Sybiga said that only strength will bring peace in the war.

Sybiga responded to Witkoff over his remarks about putin's "humanism"

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's representative Steve Witkoff about what Russian "humanism" actually looks like. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

This night, the residents of Kyiv heard what Russian "humanism" really sounds like: a brutal attack involving dozens of ballistic missiles, targeting energy infrastructure, medical facilities, shopping centers, and residential areas. Other cities of Ukraine also came under attack

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post.

Sybiga added: appeasement, obsequiousness, and flattery will not stop this war; only strength will bring peace.

Let us recall

Special Envoy of the United States of America Steve Witkoff assessed Kremlin head Vladimir Putin during personal talks in St. Petersburg, calling him a "humanist."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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