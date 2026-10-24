Sybiga called proposals to resume sales of Russian gas to Europe dangerous

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called proposals to resume sales of Russian gas to Europe misguided and dangerous. He stressed that Moscow uses energy resources as an instrument of pressure, and that returning to cooperation with Russia could threaten European security. He wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

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"For moscow, energy is a weapon, not a business. We had to learn this lesson at a high price," the Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha recalled that in 2019, the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline made an important contribution to Europe's security. By contrast, he called the authorization to resume construction in 2021 one of the most serious strategic mistakes.

According to the minister, the possibility of transporting Russian gas bypassing Ukraine contributed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion.

"Past mistakes must neither be forgotten nor repeated. These strategic miscalculations brought neither greater prosperity nor security—only war, upheaval, and crisis," Sybiha wrote.

He also stressed that the war cannot be ended through concessions, business deals, or flattery.

"It can be ended only through strength and by depriving Putin's regime of the resources to continue it," the Foreign Minister concluded.

Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYT