Switzerland has stepped up its fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Russia

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100981 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 111313 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 153949 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 157618 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253904 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 174890 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 166008 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227794 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42393 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24664 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29753 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35769 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33105 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239285 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225909 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71195 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77764 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113588 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114453 views
Switzerland has stepped up its fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24346 views

Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia by investigating possible workarounds through Swiss banks and companies.

Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to combat companies and individuals who use a neutral country to circumvent sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has set up a group of specialists to investigate and enforce the sanctions imposed by the government after Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

The move comes after Switzerland was criticized last year for not doing enough to prevent Russians from hiding money in Swiss banks.

According to the agency, about 7.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.81 billion) of Russian assets were frozen at the end of last year, which is only a fraction of the 150 billion francs of Russian money estimated to be held in Swiss banks.

SECO reported that since Russia's war against Ukraine, it has received 230 reports of potential sanctions violations from financial companies, customs officials, and other countries.

This resulted in 47 proceedings, of which 20 cases were closed and nine resulted in fines of varying severity. According to SECO, about 18 cases are still active, and new ones are being added to them on a regular basis.

Addendum

Most of the cases concern violations of the ban on exports of luxury goods or goods of economic importance to Russia that could support Moscow's military efforts, SECO said.

While SECO conducts simpler investigations, more complex cases are referred to the Prosecutor General's Office, which last week said it was investigating possible violations.

The complexity of these cases is very high. For example, companies often hide behind other companies, and we have to establish who the actual owner is,

said Simon Plus, Head of Export Controls and Sanctions at SECO.

According to him, other countries now recognize that Switzerland takes sanctions seriously.

Finland is investigating more than 740 cases of sanctions violations on the border with Russia2/21/24, 3:29 PM • 27289 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
reutersReuters
switzerlandSwitzerland
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine

