Swiss national team defeats Hungary in the group stage of Euro 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21670 views

Switzerland confidently defeated Hungary 3-1 in the group stage of the 2024 European Championships, with goals scored by Dua, Ebischer and Embolo.

Swiss national team defeats Hungary in the group stage of Euro 2024

On Saturday, June 15, the Swiss national team confidently defeated the Hungarian national team in the group stage of the 2024 European Championship. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of the match

Details

The match ended with a confident 3-1 victory for the Swiss. Switzerland currently ranks second in Group A with three points, while Hungary is third.

Euro 2024: UAF shows how the Ukrainian national team is preparing for the match against Romania14.06.24, 14:44 • 12819 views

Addendum

Goals: Vorgo, 66 - Doua, 13, Ebisher, 45, Embolo, 90+3

Hungary: Gulacsy - Long (Bolla, 46), Orban, A. Soloi (Adam, 80) - Fiolo, A. Nagy (Kleinheisler, 67), Schaefer, Kerkes (Dardai, 79) - Szoloyi, Soboslai - Vorga.

Switzerland: Sommer - Cher, Akanji, Rodriguez - Widmer (Stergiou, 68), Djaka, Freuler (Sierro, 85), Ndoye (Reeder, 86) - Ebisher, Vargas (Embolo, 74) - Dua (Amduni, 68).

Warnings: Soloi, Fiolo - Widmer, Froehler.

Recall

Ukraine's national soccer team defeated Moldova 4-0 in their last friendly before Euro 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

