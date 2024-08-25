Suspect in Zolingen festival attack detained

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41584 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135315 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140625 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169330 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162468 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202776 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42918 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46473 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39565 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228969 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104729 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159720 views
Suspect in Zolingen festival attack detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25970 views

German police detained a Syrian man suspected of a knife attack at a festival in Solingen. The attack killed three people and injured eight. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

German police detained a suspect in a knife attack on people at a festival in Solingen. According to media reports, the Syrian man surrendered to law enforcement. Three people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. According to Der Spiegel, the 26-year-old suspect arrived in Germany at the end of December 2022 and requested asylum, UNN reports.

Details

He was not on the radar of law enforcement. According to Bild, he approached the police covered in blood and said: “I am the one you are looking for”.

The attack in Solingen (North Rhine-Westphalia) took place late on Friday, August 23, at a festival dedicated to the city's 650th anniversary. The criminal managed to escape. On Saturday, a 15-year-old teenager was detained. The investigation suggests that he knew about the crime, but did nothing to prevent it. The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

A man with a knife attacks people at a festival in Germany: three dead24.08.24, 00:58 • 19330 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

