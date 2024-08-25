Suspect in Zolingen festival attack detained

German police detained a suspect in a knife attack on people at a festival in Solingen. According to media reports, the Syrian man surrendered to law enforcement. Three people were killed and eight were injured in the attack. According to Der Spiegel, the 26-year-old suspect arrived in Germany at the end of December 2022 and requested asylum, UNN reports.

Details

He was not on the radar of law enforcement. According to Bild, he approached the police covered in blood and said: “I am the one you are looking for”.

The attack in Solingen (North Rhine-Westphalia) took place late on Friday, August 23, at a festival dedicated to the city's 650th anniversary. The criminal managed to escape. On Saturday, a 15-year-old teenager was detained. The investigation suggests that he knew about the crime, but did nothing to prevent it. The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

