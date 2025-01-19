Supporters of the arrested South Korean president stormed the court building: there are detainees and injured

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109551 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106655 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114657 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142567 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103961 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113580 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117055 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Supporters of the arrested South Korean president stormed the court building: there are detainees and injured

Supporters of the arrested South Korean president stormed the court building: there are detainees and injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46758 views

Hundreds of protesters stormed the courthouse after President Yun Seok-yol's arrest was extended. 46 people were arrested, 9 police officers and about 40 protesters were injured.

Hundreds of supporters of the arrested South Korean President Yun Sook-yol stormed the court building early Sunday morning after his detention was extended. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, Yoon became the first South Korean president to be arrested on sedition charges related to his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Shortly after the court announced its decision, Yun's supporters broke into the building of the institution, destroying office equipment, fittings and furniture.

Police restored order a few hours later, saying they had arrested 46 protesters and promising to find the rest of the participants.

“The government deeply regrets the unlawful violence...which is unthinkable in a democratic society,” Acting President Choi Sang-mook said in a statement, adding that authorities would increase security measures at the rallies.

Nine police officers were injured in the riots, Yonhap news agency reports. About 40 people suffered minor injuries, a rescue worker said outside the Seoul Western District Court.

Recall

Yun Seok-yol was also arrestedon suspicion of attempting to impose martial law and using military forces against the parliament. The president will be held in custody for up to 20 days while the prosecutor's office prepares formal charges.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

