Supporters of the arrested South Korean president stormed the court building: there are detainees and injured

Hundreds of supporters of the arrested South Korean President Yun Sook-yol stormed the court building early Sunday morning after his detention was extended. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Wednesday, Yoon became the first South Korean president to be arrested on sedition charges related to his declaration of martial law on December 3.

Shortly after the court announced its decision, Yun's supporters broke into the building of the institution, destroying office equipment, fittings and furniture.

Police restored order a few hours later, saying they had arrested 46 protesters and promising to find the rest of the participants.

“The government deeply regrets the unlawful violence...which is unthinkable in a democratic society,” Acting President Choi Sang-mook said in a statement, adding that authorities would increase security measures at the rallies.

Nine police officers were injured in the riots, Yonhap news agency reports. About 40 people suffered minor injuries, a rescue worker said outside the Seoul Western District Court.

Yun Seok-yol was also arrestedon suspicion of attempting to impose martial law and using military forces against the parliament. The president will be held in custody for up to 20 days while the prosecutor's office prepares formal charges.