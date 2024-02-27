Sumy region: Russian army fired almost three hundred shells at the region, there are dead and wounded

Russian invaders attacked Sumy region 59 times during the day. Residents of 13 communities came under attack. In total, almost three hundred explosions were heard in the region. The situation in the region was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 59 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 296 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska, Sveska, Druzhbivska communities were shelled. - summarized in the OBA.

In particular, according to the CMA, the Russians shelled Khotyn community with mortars (19 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions). As a result of shelling from self-propelled artillery, two National Police officers were killed and 6 were injured.

The enemy attacked the Yunakivska community with artillery (2 explosions), mortars (12 explosions), and an FPV drone (1 explosion). In addition, two drops of VOG ammunition from UAVs and an air strike by KABs (4 explosions) were recorded here.

Residents of the Krasnopilska community were shelled with mortars (11 explosions) and artillery (15 explosions). The Russians also attacked the community with FPV drones (2 explosions), a Lancet munition strike (1 explosion), and fired 10 unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter.

Russians dropped 39 mines on the Velykopysarivska community.

The enemy attacked Esmanska with KABs from an airplane and fired from a machine gun.

Seredyna Budska community suffered from FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), mortar attacks (30 explosions) and attacks with MLRS (24 explosions) and cannon artillery (2 explosions).

It is noted that two local residents were wounded as a result of mortar shelling.

The Russians attacked the Znob-Novgorod community with missiles from an airplane, mortars and cannon artillery.

FPV drones (4 explosions), mortars (2 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions) and cannon artillery (4 explosions) were used in Bilopillia.

The Russian army shelled Novoslobidske community with MLRS (6 explosions), cannon artillery (4 explosions), and mortars (1 explosion).

Miropilska was attacked with artillery. And the Russians attacked Shalyhinska with cannon artillery (29 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

In addition, NAR launches from a jet aircraft were also recorded in Druzhbivka and Sveska communities.

On the night of February 27, Russians targeted a sunflower seed storage facility in Sumy region. The warehouse was destroyed by the enemy strike, and firefighters dismantled the damaged structures and extinguished the fire, saving a significant portion of the seeds.