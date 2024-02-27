Russian attack on law enforcement officers in Sumy region: number of wounded increased to six

Six investigators were injured and two more were killed as a result of hostile shelling in Sumy region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two policemen were killed in Sumy region as a result of enemy shelling. Six more investigators were wounded - they are in hospital - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Details

Police Lieutenant Colonel Novik Oksana Volodymyrivna, Head of the Department for Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Armed Conflict of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Region, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yurko Oleh Mykolayovych, Deputy Head of Police Department No. 4 (Sumy) of the Sumy District Police Department and Head of the Investigation Department, also sustained fatal injuries.

Earlier UNN reported about four wounded law enforcement officers due to enemy shelling in Sumy region.