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Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a commercial facility is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The Russians attacked a commercial facility in Zaporizhzhia overnight. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties, but a fire broke out.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a commercial facility is on fire

On the night of Sunday, October 25, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked one of the commercial facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

The strike caused a fire. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties

- Fedorov wrote.

We remind you

On October 20, Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia. An FPV drone hit the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged, and one person was injured.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman killed18.10.26, 01:54 • 7339 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia