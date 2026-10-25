Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a commercial facility is on fire

On the night of Sunday, October 25, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked one of the commercial facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

The strike caused a fire. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties - Fedorov wrote.

We remind you

On October 20, Russians attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia. An FPV drone hit the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged, and one person was injured.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman killed