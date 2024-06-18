$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16093 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148843 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158355 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210298 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152198 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370899 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183365 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149991 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and integration into the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48038 views

President Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Chmilite-Nielsen to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, and the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and integration into the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktoria Čmilytė-Nielsen. They talked about the needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and cooperation in the context of our country's integration into the European Union and NATO, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked for the important political support from the Seimas. And, of course, for the military and humanitarian assistance provided by Lithuania, as well as participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

"We discussed the urgent needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the results of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, further steps towards establishing a just peace in Ukraine and cooperation in the context of our country's integration into the European Union and NATO," the President wrote on social media.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
NATO
Switzerland
European Union
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
