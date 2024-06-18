Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and integration into the EU and NATO: Zelenskyy meets with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktoria Čmilytė-Nielsen. They talked about the needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and cooperation in the context of our country's integration into the European Union and NATO, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked for the important political support from the Seimas. And, of course, for the military and humanitarian assistance provided by Lithuania, as well as participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

"We discussed the urgent needs to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the results of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, further steps towards establishing a just peace in Ukraine and cooperation in the context of our country's integration into the European Union and NATO," the President wrote on social media.