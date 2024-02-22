Stoltenberg: Ukrainian Armed Forces will have the right to strike Russian military targets outside Ukraine with F-16s

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100935 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111267 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174879 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166004 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227766 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42043 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24290 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29380 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225887 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100935 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77696 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113579 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114443 views
Stoltenberg: Ukrainian Armed Forces will have the right to strike Russian military targets outside Ukraine with F-16s

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42811 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine will have the right to strike Russian military targets outside its borders with F-16 fighter jets received from its allies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that when Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the allies, it will have the right to strike at Russian military targets outside of our country. Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe, UNN reports

Details

According to Stoltenberg, each ally will decide for itself whether to supply F-16s to Ukraine, and allies have different policies. But at the same time, the war in Ukraine is aggressive, he said, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including striking legitimate Russian military targets outside of Ukraine.

Asked when Ukraine would be able to deploy the F-16s, Stoltenberg said he could not say for sure. He reiterated that all of Ukraine's allies want them there as soon as possible, but said that the effect of the F-16s will be stronger if the pilots are well trained and the maintenance crews and other support personnel are well prepared.

"So I think we have to listen to the military experts as to when we will be ready or when the Allies will be ready to start sending and delivering F-16s," he said. He also added:  "The sooner the better.

Addendum

The first four Ukrainian pilots are scheduled to complete training on F-16 fighter jets by summer. The pilots began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona. The Pentagon said the training process will last several months.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising