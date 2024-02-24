Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister discuss defense issues and further support for Ukraine

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo discussed defense issues and further support for Ukraine at the political and financial levels, UNN reports.

It is important to feel the support of friends, partners and allies, including, of course, the Kingdom of Belgium. During a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, I thanked Belgium for continuing to provide important military assistance to Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion. They discussed defense issues and further support at the political and financial levels - Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude to Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, for making strong support for Ukraine one of the priorities of the Belgian presidency.

Recall

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized in his speech to the Verkhovna Rada that more should be done to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year