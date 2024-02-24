Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister discuss defense issues and further support for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166016 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98152 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341416 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240068 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253677 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159797 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372616 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91484 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341416 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278824 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 132 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29111 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44298 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35706 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101503 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister discuss defense issues and further support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33056 views

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo discussed the continuation of military and financial support for Ukraine.

Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister discuss defense issues and further support for Ukraine

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo discussed defense issues and further support for Ukraine  at the political and financial levels, UNN reports.

It is important to feel the support of friends, partners and allies, including, of course, the Kingdom of Belgium. During a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister  Alexander de Kroo, I thanked Belgium for continuing to provide important military assistance to Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion. They discussed defense issues and further support at the political and financial levels

- Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude to Belgium, which currently holds the  presidency of the EU Council, for making strong support for Ukraine one of the priorities of the Belgian presidency.

Recall

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo emphasized in his speech to the Verkhovna Rada that more should be done to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Format of meetings with the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Belgium emphasizes priority in relations with the EU for this year24.02.24, 20:26 • 27931 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Council of the European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Belgium
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87