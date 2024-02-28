State Logistics Operator Announces New Procedures for Procurement of Food for the Military: What We Know

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42340 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166054 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98172 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278858 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240074 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253677 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159797 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372616 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91521 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341460 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234909 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 134 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29113 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44314 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35711 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101515 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

State Logistics Operator Announces New Procedures for Procurement of Food for the Military: What We Know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27814 views

Procurement procedures for the supply of food for the Armed Forces have been re-announced.

State Logistics Operator Announces New Procedures for Procurement of Food for the Military: What We Know

The State Logistics Operator has announced new procedures for the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to them, in particular, those suppliers who did not fulfill their obligations to the Ministry of Defense in 2022-2023 are allowed to participate in the bidding. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Logistics Operator.

Procurement procedures for the supply of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been re-announced.  Following the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, the DOT announced new procedures for the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the statement said.

According to the court's decision, the requirements for suppliers were excluded, in particular, the rules on:

  • banning the participation of suppliers who failed to fulfill their obligations to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in 2022-2023;
  • Availability of at least 15 warehouses to meet safety requirements.

Due to court ruling in favor of company that disrupts food tenders for the Armed Forces, DOT is forced to cancel 11 auctions: details22.02.24, 10:33 • 231823 views

It is noted that the DOT team has carried out proactive work to attract retailers. However, we have received feedback on the unwillingness of chains to become a supplier of the Ministry of Defense.

Now, the key task of the DOT is to ensure the continuity of food supplies for the military from the second quarter.

Increased manageability, accountability and transparency of processes will be achieved through an IT system for collecting applications for food supply to military units developed by the DOT team, the State Logistics Operator said.

Optional

Experts interviewed by UNN called the court's decision sabotage and activities in favor of Russia that may have signs of treason.

 In particular, military expert Dmytro Snegiryov believes that the SBU should be interested in the decision and the judges who made it.

"It seems that this is some kind of work in favor of Russia. Thus, in fact, Russia, using loopholes in Ukrainian legislation, is trying to block material and technical procurement of the Ministry of Defense. There should be an immediate reaction from law enforcement agencies, primarily the SBU, to check such decisions. This is not the first time that tenders have been canceled or blocked. And this is not normal. Indeed, there is a tendency to challenge these tenders, effectively blocking their implementation. And this applies not only to food procurement, but also to other important things provided by the Ministry of Defense. The situation is paradoxical and outrageous," said Snegiryov.

In turn, political scientist Viktor Bobyrenko believes that it is necessary to enshrine in law a ban on companies that have already disrupted supplies to participate in tenders for food for the Armed Forces.

"There is a danger that the process of organizing meals in the army will be jeopardized. If this cannot be resolved through the courts, then the legislation needs to be changed. I think it should be done not at the level of tender conditions, but at the level of the law, so that the court can unambiguously interpret these provisions of the law: if the supply is disrupted once, it is forbidden to participate in new tenders. In particular, a law on the specifics of procurement in wartime should be adopted. We are all in favor of maintaining the procedures, but on the other hand, we want it not to stymie supplies to the military. Because once again, it can be either unfair competition or an enemy whose goal is not to make money but to disrupt supplies," said Viktor Bobyrenko.

The Kremlin's hand: why Viktor Medvedchuk, a state traitor, may be personally behind the information attack on the Defense Ministry16.02.24, 11:53 • 440769 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87