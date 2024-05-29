ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
State Department official resigns over US position on Gaza

State Department official resigns over US position on Gaza

Kyiv

U.S. State Department spokesperson Stacey Gilbert resigned over her disagreement with a U.S. government report that claims Israel is not obstructing humanitarian aid in Gaza.

US State Department official Stacey Gilbert resigned on Tuesday, May 28. She told her colleagues that the State Department made a mistake when it decided that Israel did not obstruct aid to Gaza. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing its sources in the foreign ministry, UNN reports

Details 

Stacy Gilbert, worked  in the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. On Tuesday, Gilbert sent out an email to staff explaining that she believed the State Department had erred in concluding that Israel had not obstructed humanitarian aid to Gaza. 

According to the newspaper, the resignation indicates an internal disagreement with a US government report that claimed that Israel was not obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Biden administration relied on this report to justify the continuation of billions of dollars in arms supplies to Israel.

A State Department spokesperson said that "we continue to press the Israeli government to avoid harming civilians and to urgently expand humanitarian access to and within Gaza. This includes facilitating rescue assistance, providing access to fuel, and ensuring safe freedom of movement for humanitarian workers.

The Washington Post notes that several Biden administration officials have resigned since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza in October, including Anneliese Sheline, who worked on human rights issues, and Hala Rarit, one of the department's Arabic-speaking spokespersons. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

