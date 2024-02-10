Starlink from the russian occupiers: bought in the dark, used on the front line, and difficult or impossible to disconnect

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101194 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129198 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168909 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274845 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177713 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148708 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106030 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100924 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81028 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77659 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89963 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240339 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127695 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103414 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103586 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119901 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120326 views
Actual
Starlink from the russian occupiers: bought in the dark, used on the front line, and difficult or impossible to disconnect

Starlink from the russian occupiers: bought in the dark, used on the front line, and difficult or impossible to disconnect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36490 views

russian occupiers have started using Starlink terminals purchased through third countries, although SpaceX says it is investigating suspicions of unauthorized use.

Footage of the russian military using Starlink terminals in the occupied territories is circulating on social media. The terminals can be purchased through third countries and transferred to russia. At the same time, SpaceX emphasizes that the company does not conduct any business with the Russian government or its military, UNN writes.

Details

On his Facebook page, Kyiv-based engineer Oleg Kutkov, who, according to the Militarny portal, supplies Starlink terminals to the military, noted that in recent days, photos have been circulating on social media showing that russians have started using Starlink terminals on the front lines.

There have been many complaints about the stability of communication and speed in the area of the LoC. Indeed, russians have begun to actively use terminals on the front line. Terminals are actively purchased and resold by russian resellers, which they do not hide at all. The purchases are made through third countries, to front companies. Payment is made in the same way

- Kutkov said in his post.

He believes that it is impossible to track and eliminate such schemes, explaining that Ukrainian volunteers are looking for terminals in all countries and pay with different cards.

He also writes that Starlink terminals operate throughout Ukraine, including in its temporarily occupied parts, and in a small area of operation it is impossible to distinguish where a terminal is located.

SpaceX's response

At the same time, SpaceX said that the company does not have any business with the russian government or its military, and that the terminals do not operate in russia. SpaceX also emphasized that it has never sold Starlink or sent equipment to russia.

Also, Starlink does not work in Dubai and cannot be purchased there.

If SpaceX receives information that a Starlink terminal is being used by a sanctioned or unauthorized party, we will investigate the claim and take steps to deactivate the terminal if confirmed

- the company adds.

Recall

Starlink first appeared in Ukraine in 2022, right after the full-scale russian invasion. On February 28, 2022, the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations arrived in Ukraine, and on April 19, Starlink began work on opening a representative office in Ukraine.

The EU is investing billions in the development of a new satellite communications system, IRIS², to replace Starlink26.01.24, 13:55 • 23881 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
spacexSpaceX
dubaiDubai
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising