Starlink from the russian occupiers: bought in the dark, used on the front line, and difficult or impossible to disconnect

Footage of the russian military using Starlink terminals in the occupied territories is circulating on social media. The terminals can be purchased through third countries and transferred to russia. At the same time, SpaceX emphasizes that the company does not conduct any business with the Russian government or its military, UNN writes.

Details

On his Facebook page, Kyiv-based engineer Oleg Kutkov, who, according to the Militarny portal, supplies Starlink terminals to the military, noted that in recent days, photos have been circulating on social media showing that russians have started using Starlink terminals on the front lines.

There have been many complaints about the stability of communication and speed in the area of the LoC. Indeed, russians have begun to actively use terminals on the front line. Terminals are actively purchased and resold by russian resellers, which they do not hide at all. The purchases are made through third countries, to front companies. Payment is made in the same way - Kutkov said in his post.

He believes that it is impossible to track and eliminate such schemes, explaining that Ukrainian volunteers are looking for terminals in all countries and pay with different cards.

He also writes that Starlink terminals operate throughout Ukraine, including in its temporarily occupied parts, and in a small area of operation it is impossible to distinguish where a terminal is located.

SpaceX's response

At the same time, SpaceX said that the company does not have any business with the russian government or its military, and that the terminals do not operate in russia. SpaceX also emphasized that it has never sold Starlink or sent equipment to russia.

Also, Starlink does not work in Dubai and cannot be purchased there.

If SpaceX receives information that a Starlink terminal is being used by a sanctioned or unauthorized party, we will investigate the claim and take steps to deactivate the terminal if confirmed - the company adds.

Recall

Starlink first appeared in Ukraine in 2022, right after the full-scale russian invasion. On February 28, 2022, the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations arrived in Ukraine, and on April 19, Starlink began work on opening a representative office in Ukraine.

