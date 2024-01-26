The EU is investing billions in the development of a new satellite communications system, IRIS², to replace Starlink

The EU is developing its own satellite communications system because it wants to limit the use of Elon Musk's Starlink due to the high level of dependence on SpaceX. Politico writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

By the end of March, the European Union plans to sign contracts for the construction and operation of a new communications satellite called IRIS², capable of providing secure military-grade communications and internet.

The availability of high-quality space communications is becoming a key requirement in terms of security and defense. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated this. Europe cannot afford to rely even on its allies when it comes to communications - said Hervé Derry, CEO of Thales Alenia Space, which is working on the system.

The architect of the plan, Breton, told a conference of space industry executives and politicians this week that the goal is to sign "the largest space contract in EU history" worth billions of dollars by Easter.

The legislation to launch IRIS² was published on February 15, 2022. But implementation plans have been delayed due to lack of funds. So far, more than €3 billion has been raised from various EU programs and part of the European Space Agency (ESA) budget to start work, and even more is promised by industry.

IRIS² features

As opposed to thousands of small satellites in low earth orbit, such as Starlink, the IRIS² project envisions the creation of hundreds of satellites. IRIS² will use spacecraft in medium and geostationary orbits, partially utilizing some of the capacity of existing commercial satellites.

The project is to be fully implemented by 2027 or 2028, but the Commission has promised that some government systems will be online this year, using existing infrastructure.

The original goal of the IRIS² project was to strengthen developers in the space industry, eliminate black spots on the Internet, and provide better communications infrastructure for African countries. Now it is backed by security arguments.

For example, a constellation of satellites will allow Scandinavian countries to better protect airspace and maritime traffic in the Arctic - commented Katerina Kavvada, Director of the European Commission's Defense and Space Department.

