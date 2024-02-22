$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42261 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 165728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253661 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372615 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 165737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341105 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278598 views
Square body section and modified warhead: Oleksandr Ruvin spoke about the features of the Russian "X-69" missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30020 views

The first examination of the wreckage of Russia's new X-69 cruise missile showed that it has a square body section and a modified warhead.

Square body section and modified warhead: Oleksandr Ruvin spoke about the features of the Russian "X-69" missile

For the first time, specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are examining the wreckage of the X-69 cruise missile, which the enemy has been using since 2023  to launch strikes against Ukraine. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about the features of this type of missile in his tg-channel , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the main object of the study is the compartment that houses the warhead of the missile.

"Experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are examining parts and fragments of the Russian air-launched cruise missile "X-69". The main object of research is the compartment where the warhead is located. This is the first time that the Institute's experts have examined a sample of this type of missile.

The surviving fragments have a minimal amount of microelectronics and any components of the control and guidance systems, but the markings on the case provide information on the date of manufacture at the end of 2023," noted Ruvin

He added that the X-69 is a modified Russian X-59MK2 missile with certain features. 

"The X-69 air-launched missile is the result of the X-59MK2 modification; it can be launched from fighters and bombers, and the range of carrier aircraft is extensive. The enemy began using this type of weapon on a more massive scale on the territory of Ukraine in 2023. A characteristic feature of the X-69 is the square hull section. In addition, the modified version has changed the range, flight speed, and warhead.

An obligatory stage of the expert study will be the analysis of the materials of the missile body, as well as a specific foil placed under the outer skin of the warhead and likely to allow the missile to be airborne when hit by damaging elements or any other high-speed elements," summarized the Director of KSRIFE.

During the massive attack on Ukraine on February 7, Russia used Zircon missiles. This information was first officially confirmed by the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin after the research .

"According to preliminary information, there is indeed evidence of the use of a 3M22 Zircon missile. This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon. Several pieces of debris have laser engraved and embossed inscriptions 3L22, indicating a specific assembly from a specific product. In addition, the bolts on the steering mechanisms are marked with the number 26, which is a feature of the Zircon. Other markings on the missile wreckage indicate the date of production of its components - late 2023-2024. This means that the missile was assembled recently," said Ruvin.

Later, the director of KSRIFE clarified that two Zircon missiles were shot down in the sky over Kyiv region. The missile does not meet Russia's claimed characteristics and does not contain any of the latest technologies.

"The missile was flying at a speed of no more than 2,500 kilometers. The damaging factors do not yet correspond to the declared ones. The assembly is Russian: in some places there are still laser written numbers, and somewhere scratched with nails. Some boards are hand-assembled. There are some new things directly in some units. Everything else is the same: standard engines, metal quality, components are nothing special, nothing revolutionary. We are, however, now studying what kind of explosive was used," Ruvin said.

Based on the conclusions of the UK's Forensic Science Institute, UK intelligence suggested that the Russians could have adapted the K-300 coastal defense system to launch Zircon missiles at Ukraine.

