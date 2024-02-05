Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives criticized Senate deal on border and aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101133 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127624 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170673 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274746 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177699 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243631 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105972 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100854 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 80540 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77205 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240285 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127634 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119886 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120313 views
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives criticized Senate deal on border and aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27051 views

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the Senate's bipartisan border deal that included funding for Ukraine, saying the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the House.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, criticized the bipartisan US Senate border deal that includes funding for Ukraine, hours after the upper chamber released the text of the long-awaited agreement, declaring that the deal would be "dead on arrival" in the House, UNN reports.

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, "the border never closes." If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival

- Johnson wrote in X.

Previously

The US Senate on Sunday released details of a bipartisan proposal to provide $118.2 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the US southern border.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

