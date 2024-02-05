Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives criticized Senate deal on border and aid to Ukraine

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, criticized the bipartisan US Senate border deal that includes funding for Ukraine, hours after the upper chamber released the text of the long-awaited agreement, declaring that the deal would be "dead on arrival" in the House, UNN reports.

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, "the border never closes." If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival - Johnson wrote in X.

Previously

The US Senate on Sunday released details of a bipartisan proposal to provide $118.2 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the US southern border.